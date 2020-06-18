Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.62. The stock had a trading volume of 68,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,383. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $295.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

