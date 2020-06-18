Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 120,515 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,792,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in LYFT by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,548 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in LYFT by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 77,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.70. 228,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.67. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. Research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. MKM Partners decreased their price target on LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

