Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CommVault Systems worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 763.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 287,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

CVLT stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -293.98, a P/E/G ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

