Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 488.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.47. 38,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

