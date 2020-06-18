Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209,694 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 1,200,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

