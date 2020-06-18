Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $7.20 Million in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.26% of Livongo Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Livongo Health by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,257 shares of company stock worth $26,878,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

LVGO stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 157,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,299. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.90.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

