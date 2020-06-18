Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $7.49 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,922 shares of company stock worth $110,077,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $407.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

