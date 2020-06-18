Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $8.47 Million in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Docusign as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Docusign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.
Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,120,703.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,870 shares of company stock valued at $42,979,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.
Docusign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.
