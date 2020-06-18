Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $8.47 Million in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Docusign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Docusign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.45. 3,500,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,900. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,120,703.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,870 shares of company stock valued at $42,979,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.