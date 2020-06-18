Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 235,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 214,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

