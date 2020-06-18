Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 350,080 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 218.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,080 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.34% of BOX worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 898.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 83,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.27. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The company had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

