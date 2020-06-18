Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 114,500 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 213,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.45. 423,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,316,593. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

