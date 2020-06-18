Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 314,718 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.28% of Parsley Energy worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Parsley Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,387,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 707,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,004,994 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 132.2% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,659,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 392,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,342,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several analysts have commented on PE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

