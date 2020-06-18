Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 1,175,532 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 68.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175,532 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.30. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. ValuEngine lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

