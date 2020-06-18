Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 155,638 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155,638 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,273,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

