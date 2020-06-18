Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 20,065 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.33% of LiveRamp worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 18.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LiveRamp by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,610,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,218. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.37. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $32,609.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,530.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rowe increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

