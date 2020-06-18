Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 70,820 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,820 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.62. 224,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,609,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

