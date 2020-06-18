Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Ambarella as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ambarella by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 495,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,002. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $38,439.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $479,295.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

