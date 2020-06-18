Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.07% of Westell Technologies worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
About Westell Technologies
Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).
