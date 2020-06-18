Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.07% of Westell Technologies worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:WSTL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,330. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Westell Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

