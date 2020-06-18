Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.02

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.02 and traded as high as $16.32. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 163,029 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

