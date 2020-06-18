WeTrust 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $273.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. WeTrust has a market cap of $614,318.07 and $273.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.68 or 0.05637267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00053371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032028 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012430 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

