Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.67. Whitehaven Coal shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 5,187,487 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Paul Flynn 357,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

