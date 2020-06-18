WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 5,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $237.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.31. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

