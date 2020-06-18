WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS WIMHY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 213,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.28. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

