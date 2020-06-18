Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wins Finance stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Wins Finance worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wins Finance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wins Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINS traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. Wins Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wins Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wins Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.