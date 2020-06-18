WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.99

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.99 and traded as low as $40.33. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 15,100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2,421.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

