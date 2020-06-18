Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of WYND stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 79,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,280. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

