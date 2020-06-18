Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTEN. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 3,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 464.23% and a negative net margin of 1,660.40%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YTEN. National Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

