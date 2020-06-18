Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,028. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $92,183.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,476 shares of company stock worth $238,733. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

