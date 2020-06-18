Zacks: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $14.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Creative Realities an industry rank of 44 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDF. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 314,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 229.26% and a negative net margin of 4,732.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Creative Realities (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.