Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVOP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of EVOP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 996,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Chancy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.