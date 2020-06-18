Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVOK. ValuEngine lowered Evoke Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of EVOK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.03. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

