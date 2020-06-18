Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVOK. ValuEngine lowered Evoke Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.
Recommended Story: Balanced Fund
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.