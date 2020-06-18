Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to “Hold”

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PMT. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $24.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $139,308.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 40,200 shares of company stock worth $326,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,276.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 818,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 655,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 616,207 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

