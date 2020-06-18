Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to “Buy”

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

TTMI stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $31,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,273 shares of company stock valued at $101,448. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,459 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

