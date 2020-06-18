ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

ZLNDY traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.43 and a beta of 1.71. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $36.86.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

