ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday.

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.57. 11,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.