Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.45

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd (LON:ZIOC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $6.50. Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 286,322 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $17.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.43.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

