Zennies (ZENI) Market Cap Tops $94,077.30

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Zennies has a total market cap of $94,077.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zennies has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Zennies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zennies alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zennies Profile

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.