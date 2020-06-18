ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ZKIN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,614. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.