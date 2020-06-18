Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.22. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 543,797 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

