$0.02 EPS Expected for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Livent posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 1,606,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,746. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Livent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Livent by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Livent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

