-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 million, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.29. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.