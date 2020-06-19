-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AESE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 235,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $583,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 800,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,837.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 311,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $662,461.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 768,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,377. Company insiders own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $58.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.08. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

