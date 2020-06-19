$0.51 EPS Expected for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.61. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

CIB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 999,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 157,300 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

