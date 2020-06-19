$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Plexus reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Plexus stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. 404,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,192. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $559,057.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

