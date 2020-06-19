1,000,000 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by Kingstown Capital Management L.P.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,170,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 6.6% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Interactive Brokers Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. TheStreet cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

