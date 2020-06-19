1,103,528 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,103,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.34% of Marriott International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after acquiring an additional 951,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,535,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,857. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

