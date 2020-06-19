112,661 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,378,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Humana by 307.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Humana by 39.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.94. 44,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,723. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.11. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

