11,572,865 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,572,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.34% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. 370,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,459,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $145.44. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

