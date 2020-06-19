1,493,007 Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,493,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,562,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.26% of Colfax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 940.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $27.62. 1,537,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.86. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

