15,904 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Okta accounts for 0.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.19. 2,304,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,075. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $205.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $5,573,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,768 shares of company stock worth $56,735,297. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

